Russian ex-spy first came into contact with nerve agent on home's front door: Police

BEN GITTLESON
British police said detectives investigating the alleged poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, England, "believe the Skripals first came into contact with the nerve agent at their home address."

The Metropolitan Police in London said Wednesday that, so far, detectives had found the highest concentration of the nerve agent U.K. authorities allege was used against the Skripals on the home's front door.

"At this point in our investigation, we believe the Skripals first came into contact with the nerve agent from their front door," Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, senior national coordinator for counter terrorism policing, said in a statement.

The U.K. has said that the Skripals were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent developed in Russia. The pair was found slumped over on a bench in Salisbury on March 4; they remain hospitalized in critical condition.

The U.K. and a slew of other countries have said they hold Russia responsible. In response, the U.K. earlier this month expelled 23 Russian diplomats, and over two dozen countries and NATO followed suit this week, kicking out 129 more Russian diplomats; the U.S. said it was expelling 60.

Russia has denied it was behind the alleged poisoning.

The Metropolitan Police also said today that traces of the nerve agent had "been found at some of the other scenes detectives have been working at over the past few weeks, but at lower concentrations to that found at the home address."

About 250 counter-terrorism detectives are working on the continuing investigation, the Metropolitan Police said. Authorities are examining more than 5,000 hours of CCTV footage and over 1,350 exhibits that they have seized, according to police.

The police said they have identified about 500 witnesses and taken hundreds of statements.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Houston under Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.
Houston area school activity delays and cancellations
Residents still on edge at the sound of 'strong storm'
HFD ready with high water vehicles ahead of heavy rains
2 HPD officers among those charged in gambling sting
Lamar CISD teacher charged with improper relationship with student
Man accused of trying to pay for sex with 4-year-old
Mattress Mack donates even more money to Harvey victims
Show More
SURPRISE! Man gets unexpected visit from boy while using restroom
Texas girl missing since 2016 found safe in New Mexico
HPD: Suspect shot and killed breaking into truck in NE Houston
Houston's Cloud Column by the numbers
PARENTS BEWARE: Study finds rubber ducks breed bacteria
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
More Photos