Russia to expel 60 US diplomats in retaliation for response to spy poisoning

Russia has announced that it will expel 60 U.S. diplomats and close the American consulate in St. Petersburg in retaliation for the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats earlier this week by the United States and other countries over the poisoning of a former spy in Britain.
Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, said at a televised press conference that the U.S. ambassador to Moscow was summoned to be told about the measures.
"Literally in these minutes, the ambassador of the United States, John Huntsman, has been invited to our ministry, where my deputy Sergei Ryabkov, will convey to him the contents of these response measures in relation to the U.S.," Lavrov said.
Russia's foreign ministry in a statement on its website said that it had informed Huntsman that 58 staff from the U.S. embassy in Moscow and two from its consulate in Moscow had been declared "persona non grata" and must leave Russia before April 5. The ministry said that the U.S. had two days to move out of the St. Petersburg consulate.
Lavrov said Russia was expelling the same number of diplomats as the U.S., which on Monday ordered out 60 Russian spies and diplomats and closed Russia's consulate in Seattle as part of a coordinated wave of expulsions with over two other dozen Western countries, intended to show solidarity with the U.K. over the poisoning of the ex-spy Sergei Skripal at the beginning of March.
Twenty-seven countries, mostly European Union and NATO members, have said they will send home at least 152 Russian diplomats since Monday.
Lavrov also promised that Russia would expel embassy staff from the other countries that threw out Russian diplomats, saying the expulsions would be symmetrical. Lavrov added that "for now that is all."
The U.K. and others have said Russia held responsibility for poisoning Skripal and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury, which they say used a military grade nerve agent produced by Russia. But Russia has denied involvement, accusing the U.K. and the U.S. of using the attack as part of a campaign to smear Moscow.
In its statement, Russia's foreign ministry said that the U.S. expulsions had been "outrageous and unprovoked" and said it hoped the U.S. would now "halt these rash actions toward the breakdown in bilateral relations."
The ministry accused the U.S. of "whipping up slander against Russia" over the Skripal case.
On Thursday, Lavrov said that Russia had called for an extraordinary session of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to take place next week on April 5 to discuss the Skripal case. Lavrov said Russia was calling the session "to secure a normal conversation, to establish the truth."
"I hope our Western partners will not be trying to avoid an honest talk, otherwise this would be proof that this whole thing is the crudest provocation," Lavrov said.
The U.K. has already called in the OPCW to analyze the nerve agent used in the poison attack. The U.K. has said the nerve agent was a so-called Novichok, a type of nerve agent developed secretly by the Soviet Union. Russia has issued a series of conflicting denials around Novichok agents, with some officials insisting the no such program ever existed and others saying that Novichok agents has been destroyed along with the rest of the country's chemical arsenal.
The U.S. and Russia have already gone through a series of bruising tit-for-tats diplomat expulsions in the past two years. In December 2016, the Obama administration threw out 35 Russians and seized two diplomatic facilities as punishment for Moscow's meddling in the presidential election that year. After initially holding back, the Kremlin later responded to that in summer 2017 by ordering the U.S. to cut its diplomatic staff in Russia by over 700, reducing it by almost half and forcing the U.S. to significantly scale back operations at its consulates. The Trump administration retaliated to that by ordering Moscow to close its consulate in San Francisco.
