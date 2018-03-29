There was a close call for seven people in Rockport when a possible tornado roared through Aransas County.Their home was blown apart in the town of Holiday Beach as they slept this morning. One man said they were awakened by a loud boom and the doors flew open. Then, the roof blew off and landed across the street.Part of the second floor collapsed on them and trapped them until neighbors could get them out.The house had been rebuilt shortly after Hurricane Harvey devastated Rockport. The good news is no one was injured, but debris litters the streets of Rockport again.