Update: 7 suspects involved: 1 deceased at scene and other 6 in custody. None at large. Our deputies took gunfire, but none hurt. 10 @HCSOTexas deputies fired weapons +1 Cy-Fair ISD. pic.twitter.com/yKwkztCWRY — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 20, 2018

Sheriff's deputies are searching for two robbery suspects who blasted bullets at deputies off Highway 6.

An eyewitness caught video of the moment gunfire erupted during a shootout between robbery suspects and deputies in NW Harris Co.

@HCSOTexas Deputies are on the scene at 8700 Point Park Drive (Northwest Harris County). Robbery suspects are shooting at units arriving on scene. One suspect has a gunshot wound. In search of other suspects. If you see anything call 9-1-1. Active scene, avoid area. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 20, 2018

The injured suspect has been pronounced dead. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 20, 2018

Preliminary info: no deputies injured. Two suspects are detained. One suspect sustained a gunshot wound, unknown condition. We are still in search of two (call 9-1-1 or 713-221-6000). Brief description of one: b/m light complexion, shorts. I’m en route to the scene. #hounews. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 20, 2018

Residents of a northwest Harris County apartment complex were shaken when a gunfight broke out between seven robbery suspects and deputies.The Harris County Sheriff's Office say 19-year old Javier Lopez was killed in the melee. Joshua White, 17, and two juveniles, 13 and 15 year old's were arrested.Authorities say White and the two juveniles have been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.A large law enforcement presence shut down the area around Point Park Drive near Highway 6 as they searched for the suspects. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez urged residents and anyone in the area to stay away while the scene was active.Gonzalez said 10-11 deputies and one Cy-Fair ISD police officer fired their weapons. No officers were injured in the shootout.This all began before 3:15 p.m. Friday, when a food delivery driver called 911 to report he had been robbed by at least four suspects.Deputies and a Precinct 4 Constable deputy, who was working an extra job at the complex, were directed to a vacant apartment where the suspects were hiding.When deputies found one of the suspects in the back of the Circle at Point Park apartment complex, he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at deputies."That's when the dude came running around from the back and he actually had a gun in his left hand. He raised it. That's when they opened fire on him," said Christopher Harland, who shared intense cell phone video of the shootout with ABC13.Sheriff Gonzalez says during a foot pursuit Lopez fired several shots at deputies, and eventually stopped near the leasing office and pointed his gun towards deputies.Lopez was shot by deputies and died on the scene.The incident left apartment residents understandably frightened. We watched as one man called his wife, who is inside their apartment with children."I told her to go to the closet, grab her gun and sit with the kids," he told Eyewitness News. "This is the first time I've ever encountered anything like this. It's scary."