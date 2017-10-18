EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2549245" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Schools placed on lockdown during search for robbery suspects, Marla Carter reports.

Two suspects are in custody after allegedly robbing a Sprint store, stealing the clerk's pants and carjacking another driver.Earlier Wednesday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constables said the suspects stole cell phones and then took the clerk's pants. Deputies believe they stole his pants so he would not chase after them.The suspects took off in a vehicle. Soon after, a constable spotted the car and chased the suspects. The chase ended on a dead-end street in the 4100 block of Wyanngate Drive. The driver, 35-year-old Justice Toran, was arrested immediately while the other suspect fled on foot.Investigators called off the search to find the second suspect due to safety concerns, Harris County Precinct 4 said.According to deputies, the second suspect carjacked an individual Wednesday night. Investigators were able to track him down to an apartment complex in the 13000 block of Ella. The suspect fired several shots at deputies, who returned fire.The suspect was struck at least three times before he was taken into custody, investigators said. He is currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries.No deputies were injured.Three Spring ISD schools were placed on precautionary lockdown while police investigated the robbery. The lockdown at Hirsch Elementary, Winship Elementary and Twin Creeks Middle School was lifted just after 4 p.m.Investigators believe the two suspects could be tied to other robberies, including some that happened Tuesday night.