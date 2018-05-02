Robber pulls gun on Jack in the Box employees at drive-thru window

Man robs Jack in the Box restaurant at drive-thru window (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Surveillance video caught a robber holding up a Jack in the Box restaurant in northwest Houston through the drive-thru window.

This happened last month at the Jack in the Box on FM 1960 and Mills Road.

The employees told the man he couldn't order food on foot then he pointed a gun at them. They gave him cash from the register and he ran off.

The suspect is described as a black male, 20 to 25 years old, 5'10 to 5'11, weighing 260 to 270 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a dark complexion. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants and black bandana.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org
