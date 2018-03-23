Australia roller coaster leaves riders hanging upside down

Several people in Australia were left hanging upside down after a roller coaster came to an unexpected stop in the middle of the ride on Thursday.

Six people were on the coaster when it happened on the Buzz Saw ride at the Dreamworld theme park.

According to 9News, an automatic sensor detected something was wrong. The park spokesperson said that it could be due to a number of reasons, including weather or rider behavior.

It lasted about 15 minutes before the ride reversed and returned riders to the ground.

No one was hurt.
