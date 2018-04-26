CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Residents terrorized by food vandal near Museum District

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents terrorized by food vandal near Museum District

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Residents in a quaint neighborhood near the Museum District are trying to solve the mystery of the food vandal.

For months, those who live on Banks near Woodhead have gone outside to find their vehicles egged or slimed with salad dressing. There have also been multiple unwanted food-related "gifts" left in the beds of pickup trucks.

"I thought he was framing me for a crime, so I just made sure I threw it all away," said James Halk, whose cameras recorded some of the mischief. "He was just leaving random stuff in my truck bed almost on a regular basis, every weekend at about 5, 6 in the morning."

Halk's video shows a man leaving not only empty liquor bottles and beer cans but also a sack of men's clothes and a side mirror from a car. Just when Halk thought the guy was gone for good, he discovered an empty peppermint schnapps bottle Thursday morning.

Stefanie Florencio has a similar story from when her sister visited in a rented pickup truck.

"The first day it was a bag of rotisserie chicken, just the bones. The second day it was a pizza box, and the third day it was just mostly trash. Fast food, I think," said Florencio, who told Eyewitness News her car was also egged.

On social media, another resident posted that her car has been egged and slimed with salad dressing and pizza.

They are not sure whether it is the same person causing all the trouble, but they would like it to stop.

"Maybe he lived here and left on bad terms. It's just disrespectful, really," added Florencio.

Follow Jessica Willey on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
surveillance videocaught on cameraHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Video released in fatal shooting of 'Cops' crew member
VIDEO: Man attacked in terrifying home invasion
Cowboy takes down robber in butcher shop
VIDEO: Dog attacks woman in subway spta
More caught on camera
Top Stories
Wild chase ends with deputies opening fire at suspect
Man hit and killed while trying to help stranger
341 people arrested, $1M in drugs seized during 3-month operation
Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial
Timeline of events in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case
Spring mom fights to find missing daughter 8 years later
Crews working to repair water main break in downtown Houston
Mom of 3 killed in apparent murder-attempted suicide in SW Houston
Show More
89 graves discovered at construction site in Sugar Land
METRO to test driverless passenger vehicle at Texas Southern
Meet the woman behind the braids of Rockets' Gerald Green
Watt, Altuve play delivery boys to drop off fan's new truck
Woman found dead in Clear Lake Park was stabbed to death
More News