Repeat offender on roof arrested after SWAT confrontation in NE Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Repeat offender on roof arrested after SWAT confrontation (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police spent Friday afternoon trying to get a man armed with a knife off of a roof at a northeast side apartment complex.

According to HPD, officers received a call at around 1:30 p.m. of a family disturbance in the 9000 block of Sterlingshire. They were told a man had threatened people with a knife before scaling to an apartment building's roof.

SWAT and negotiation teams were called, as well as ladder trucks from the fire department.

Police later learned the man had taken two women hostage inside an apartment, and that the women had children with the suspect. One of the women was able to escape and call police.

The man tossed knives on the roof and climbed up to escape capture, police said. The suspect indicated he wanted to die by suicide by cop or by jumping on a fence.

After about three hours of negotiation, police used a stun gun on the man to end the standoff.

Police said the suspect, who was identified as 34-year-old Patrick Torres, is a repeat offender, having been arrested 34 times as of Friday. Previous charges range from drugs to violent acts.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
houston police departmentswatHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News