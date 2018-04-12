EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3325135" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 'He was a hardworking man:' Family mourns man killed in crash

Almost two weeks after a 6-vehicle crash that killed a grandfather, prosecutors charged a man who already has three DWI convictions.Tarus Lawson, 42, has a warrant out for his arrest for manslaughter. He is accused of killing Juan Ortiz in the multi-vehicle crash at South Post Oak and Gasmer on April 2nd. Ortiz's wife was also hurt."He took my mom's husband away. He took my kids' grandfather away. I want him to rot in prison," daughter Jennifer Rojas said.Rojas said she was also relieved to hear of the charge.Eyewitnesses told police Lawson was swerving in and out of traffic. One, an off-duty Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputy, said she smelled a chemical odor on him she believed to be PCP. She also noticed Lawson had slurred speech and a hard time standing.According to court records, accident reconstruction showed he was travelling 67 mph when he crashed into Ortiz's truck and he did not brake. Eyewitnesses questioned why Lawson was not arrested on the scene. Rojas questioned it, too."I'm so disappointed in the police, I'm disappointed they didn't do a drug test. I'm disappointed it took witnesses saying, 'What happened to this guy? Did he go to prison? Did he go to jail? Was he arrested for it?' to even be investigated. I'm so disappointed," Rojas said.The charges come 11 days after the crash. Houston police have not provided answers, only to say "it is under investigation."Lawson has a criminal record that also includes charges for aggravated assault and causing serious bodily injury. Rojas expected charges much sooner."He's been under the influence driving before. That's ridiculous. He's been given several chances. I hope this is the one that locks him up for life," Rojas said. "I want him to spend the rest of his life thinking about what he did to my family."Lawson has not been arrested. Ortiz was laid to rest on Tuesday. His wife was unable to attend the funeral because of her injuries.