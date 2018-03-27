Remains found in shallow grave thought to belong to missing model

TARA FOWLER
The body of an aspiring actress and model is believed to have been found in a shallow grave in Northern California.

Adea Shabani was last seen the morning of Feb. 23 near the 1700 block of Wilcox Avenue, just blocks from the famous TCL Chinese Theater in the middle of Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Police said Tuesday that remains found in a grave at Lake of the Woods State Wildlife Area about 50 miles north of Sacramento are thought to be Shabani's, but officials are waiting for a positive ID.

Shabani is from Macedonia but left to study acting, ABC station KABC-TV in Los Angeles reported earlier this month. She had been in Los Angeles for less than two years before her disappearance, KABC said.

LAPD detectives traveled all over California and to Colorado to try to track down Shabani, officials said Tuesday.

Police believe Shabani was the victim of a homicide, they said Tuesday. Police believe her boyfriend, Christopher Spotz, was involved in her death, but he killed himself last week after a chase involving the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department and the California Highway Patrol.

Spotz was the last person seen with Shabani, according to police.

An autopsy will determine how Shabani died, police said.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
WANTED: Man accused of opening fire on Conroe officer on I-45
Teen leads deputies on chase in stolen church bus
Officials reduce levels at Lake Houston ahead of storms
Warm and windy today but storms return Wednesday
Man charged in deadly crash that split car in two in north Harris Co.
Crews find body in lake during search for missing fisherman
Why you should care about the U.S. Census
CDC warns flu season isn't over yet
Show More
O'Brien sidesteps topic of McNair's stance on protests
911 call: Mom hides in bathroom with infant during break-in
Student injured after bathroom sink falls
Possible grave site found in search for missing LA actress
Pitbull rocks Post Oak Hotel at children's charity gala
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
More Photos