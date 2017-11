EMBED >More News Videos Memorial for church shooting victims in Sutherland Springs set to open.

EMBED >More News Videos Annabelle Renee Pomeroy, 14, was among those killed in a mass shooting at a Texas church.

Governor Greg Abbott has proclaimed today a day of prayer in Texas, one week after the deadly church shooting in Sutherland Springs.The governor is encouraging all Texans to join in a moment of silence at 11:30 a.m. this morning.The day of prayer is in honor and remembrance of the 26 victims in the First Baptist Church shooting.