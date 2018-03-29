RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Pope makes boy's dream come true in Vatican City

Video of a 12-year-old Ohio cancer survivor meeting the Pope in Vatican City. (KTRK)

VATICAN CITY (KTRK) --
Pope Francis made a young boy's wish come true with a kiss and a ride in the popemobile.

The boy, referred to by his mom as "Pete," has Down syndrome and survived leukemia.

He asked the "Make A Wish" Foundation to fulfill his dream of meeting the pontiff but when they couldn't arrange the meeting, fate stepped in.

Pete and his family are from Ohio but just happened to be at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City for a family trip when the Pope picked him out of the crowd and invited him to ride in his popemobile.

The Pope also kissed Pete twice, making his dream come true.
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
