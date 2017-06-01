An estimated 2,500 people gathered for the annual Houston Iftar Ramadan dinner.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was the keynote speaker who said "Houston is a big diverse family and the Muslin community is an important part of that diversity."Texas Governor, Greg Abbott sent a pre-recorded message honoring the event.Iftar is an evening meal when Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset.The event was organized by Abu Dhabi, Baku, Basrah, Istanbul and Karachi Sister City Association along with The Islamic Society of Greater Houston.Members of local, state and congressional delegations are invited as well as diplomats from several countries. The event is meant to showcase peace, diversity and unity.