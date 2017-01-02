Kim Burrell under fire for comments about gays and lesbians

Gospel singer Kim Burrell says she isn't apologizing for a sermon at a Houston church where she referred to gays and lesbian sex as perverted.A tape of Burrell preaching at the Love & Liberty Fellowship Church began circulating online. She said that "the perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women." She referred to specific homosexual acts as perverted.Burrell is scheduled to sing a duet with Pharrell next Thursday on the talk show "Ellen," where host Ellen DeGeneres is one of show business' most prominent lesbians. On Instagram, Pharrell said "I condemn hate speech of any kind," but he made no specific reference to his duet partner.Burrell said on Facebook Live Friday that she has never discriminated against gays and lesbians. She said, "I love you and God loves you, but God hates the sin."