RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Join the Muslim community in Houston for a religious celebration

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Iftar Annual Ramadan Dinner 2016 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston's diversity is allowing all members of the Houston community to participate in the annual religious celebration.

The Houston Iftar Annual Ramadan Dinner is being hosted this Sunday, May 28, at 6:30 p.m. at the Bayou City Event Center in Houston. This will be a great opportunity to showcase the religious, cultural and social diversity with the Houston community.

Abu Dhabi, Baku, Basrah, Istanbul and Karachi Sister City Associations along with the Islamic Society of Greater Houston will be hosting the "Houston Iftar" Annual Ramadan Dinner with Mayor of Houston.

Ramadan, the month of fasting, is the holiest month of the Islamic calendar. During this month, Muslims around the world refrain from food, smoking, drinking and sexual relations between dawn and dusk. The intention of fasting is to teach patience, self-control and humility. It helps one to feel compassion for those who are underprivileged and less fortunate. Throughout Ramadan, Muslims give additional acts of charity and spend more time in worship.

Iftar is a meal served to break the day's fast. About 3,000 people are expected to attend the event on Sunday.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
religioncommunityislammuslimsdiversitysocietyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Real-talk and preaching: Meet Pastor John Gray
Atheist turns priest after finding higher calling
Pope fears N. Korea crisis may spark World War III
Houston pastor debuts docu-series show on cable TV
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Teen mom, boyfriend charged for abuse of 8-month-old
NWS: Microburst responsible for severe damage in Sealy
2 men charged in deadly shooting near Alvin
PHOTOS: Severe storms plow through SE Texas
Ariana Grande cancels world tour stops through June 5
5th suspect in bombing arrested near Manchester
'Joker' lookalike arrested for pointing loaded gun at drivers
Show More
Power and prestige: When presidents visit Houston
Father of two killed in La Marque shootout
Holiday weekend heat, humidity and possible storms
Tom Cruise confirms 'Top Gun' sequel is coming
Slab car culture and music connected to Houston
More News
Top Video
Power and prestige: When presidents visit Houston
2 men charged in deadly shooting near Alvin
'Dirty Dancing' Then & Now: TV movie premieres tonight
NWS: Microburst responsible for severe damage in Sealy
More Video