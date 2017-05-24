Houston's diversity is allowing all members of the Houston community to participate in the annual religious celebration.The Houston Iftar Annual Ramadan Dinner is being hosted this Sunday, May 28, at 6:30 p.m. at the Bayou City Event Center in Houston. This will be a great opportunity to showcase the religious, cultural and social diversity with the Houston community.Abu Dhabi, Baku, Basrah, Istanbul and Karachi Sister City Associations along with the Islamic Society of Greater Houston will be hosting the "Houston Iftar" Annual Ramadan Dinner with Mayor of Houston.Ramadan, the month of fasting, is the holiest month of the Islamic calendar. During this month, Muslims around the world refrain from food, smoking, drinking and sexual relations between dawn and dusk. The intention of fasting is to teach patience, self-control and humility. It helps one to feel compassion for those who are underprivileged and less fortunate. Throughout Ramadan, Muslims give additional acts of charity and spend more time in worship.Iftar is a meal served to break the day's fast. About 3,000 people are expected to attend the event on Sunday.