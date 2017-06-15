RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Houston mosque holds interfaith event during Ramadan

The Ahmadiyya Muslim community in Houston is holding the annual Ramadan Interfaith Iftar event, "Fasting Across the Faiths". (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas
The Ahmadiyya Muslim community in Houston is holding the annual Ramadan Interfaith Iftar event, "Fasting Across the Faiths".

Civic leadership, public officials and religious leaders have been invited to this event.

The event will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Baitus Samee Mosque on 1333 Spears Rd and is open to the public.

Ramadan, the month of fasting, is the holiest month of the Islamic calendar. During this month, Muslims around the world refrain from food, smoking, drinking and sexual relations between dawn and dusk. The intention of fasting is to teach patience, self-control and humility. Iftar is a meal served to break the day's fast.
