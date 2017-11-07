Constable Alan Rosen is hosting a security discussion for Houston-area pastors and clergy Wednesday evening in the wake of the Sutherland Springs church shooting."There are a lot of small churches that don't have a plan and trained staff to respond in the event and active shooter comes," Rosen said.The session will also include an active shooter scenario. Rosen foresees a time when ushers or deacons may carry concealed handguns to insure the safety of the congregation."People give money at churches, which also makes them a target," he said. "For ushers and people like that we're happy to provide training to them on how to properly handle a firearm."The session is open to pastors and clergy from all denominations and faiths, and the response has been impressive, he said, enough that only one representative from each place of worship can be accommodated.Galilee Missionary Baptist Church staff will be at the training. After the church shooting in Charlotte two years ago, it put on concealed handgun training classes."My wife and daughters went through it and about 70 to 80 church members went through it," said Pastor Edwin Davis.The pastor, who's also a law enforcement officer, wears his pistol beneath his jacket while he preaches. That may become more common after the carnage in Sutherland Springs.