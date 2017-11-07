RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Harris County constable discussing safety measures with clergy after church shooting

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
In the wake of the violence in a place of worship, local law enforcement departments are doing what they can to make sure pastors and congregations feel safe.

It was an improbable place for a national tragedy, a small church in the heart of rural Texas. Worshippers, parents and children were gunned down in the sanctuary. Harris County Constable Alan Rosen wants to help houses of worship safeguard against it happening here.

"I think there are a lot of small churches out there that don't have a plan and trained staff to respond in the event an active shooter comes," said Rosen.

The constable is inviting local pastors and clergy to meet with his office to discuss safety at their worship places on Wednesday night. It is open to clergy from all denominations, churches, mosques, synagogues and temples. All security options are on the table including staff carrying concealed weapons.

Galilee Missionary Baptist Church staff will be at the training. After the church shooting in Charlotte two years ago, it put on concealed handgun training classes.

"My wife and daughters went through it and about 70 to 80 church members went through it," said Pastor Edwin Davis.

The pastor, who's also a law enforcement officer, wears his pistol beneath his jacket while he preaches. That may become more common after the carnage in Sutherland Springs.

Related Topics:
religionTexas church shootingchurchmosquesafetyHouston
