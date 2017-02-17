RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

At least four Houston-area churches burglarized in 48 hours

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Heaven help the burglars responsible for several church break-ins in the Houston area. Eyewitness News confirmed four houses of worship were targeted within 48 hours.

The burglaries occurred last Thursday, Feb. 9 through Saturday, Feb. 11 in Kingwood and Porter. In all the cases, detectives told ABC13 it appears the criminals were after cash.

The locations include Kingwood First Baptist Church, Kingwood United Methodist Church, Holy Comforter Lutheran Church, and Unity Baptist Church.

At United Methodist, facility director Fred Kreis showed us the damage first hand. He hoped someone might be able to provide investigators with a solid lead.

"They knew what they were doing and knew where they were going," said Kreis. "You just don't steal from God. You're going to pay big for that one."

Holy Comforter Lutheran released an image from their surveillance cameras. They said it shows the man who broke into their church through a window.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
