Would you like to live like the king of country? Well, you may have a chance.George Strait's mansion in San Antonio is up for sale.The 8,000 square foot home, that sits on 12 acres, is on the market for $3.9 million.It has three bedrooms, four full baths, two half baths, a guest home, and an infinity pool.The sale will also include 14 hand-sculpted fireplaces, stained-glass windows and custom painted murals.Strait has owned the home for more than a decade.