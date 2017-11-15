REAL ESTATE

King of country George Strait's mansion is up for sale

George Strait puts San Antonio mansion on the market (KTRK)

By
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
Would you like to live like the king of country? Well, you may have a chance.

George Strait's mansion in San Antonio is up for sale.

The 8,000 square foot home, that sits on 12 acres, is on the market for $3.9 million.

It has three bedrooms, four full baths, two half baths, a guest home, and an infinity pool.

The sale will also include 14 hand-sculpted fireplaces, stained-glass windows and custom painted murals.

Strait has owned the home for more than a decade.

