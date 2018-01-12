REAL ESTATE

What Will $1,700 Rent You In Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park, Right Now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in the neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,700 / month.

Check out the below listings.

6551 Westcott St., #B1




Listed at $1,675 / month, this 1,210-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 6551 Westcott St. In the condo, you can expect hardwood floors, great storage space, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and ample natural lighting. Building amenities include on-site laundry and on-site parking. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

2000 Edwards St., #B



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 2000 Edwards St. It's listed for $1,670 / month. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool and an elevator. In the apartment, there are a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

100 Detering St., #10a




Here's a 765-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 100 Detering St., which is going for $1,660 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and great natural lighting. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator and a residents' lounge. Both cats and dogs are permitted. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
