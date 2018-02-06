REAL ESTATE

What Will $1,600 Rent You In Houston, Right Now?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Houston with a budget of $1,600 / month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.

2400 McCue Rd., #113 (Greater Uptown)




Listed at $1,600 / month, this 761-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 2400 McCue Rd. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and outdoor space.

In the unit, look for high ceilings, a dishwasher, air conditioning and a balcony. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1699 Hermann Dr. (Medical Center Area)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1699 Hermann Dr. (at Caroline St. & Hermann Dr.). It's listed for $1,599 / month for its 728-square-feet of space. Building amenities include concierge service, bike storage, a swimming pool, outdoor space, a residents lounge and a fitness center.

In the unit, look for hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2111 Westheimer Rd. (Greenway / Upper Kirby Area)



Here's a 629-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2111 Westheimer Rd. (at Westheimer Rd. & Shepherd Dr.), which is going for $1,580 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management, a residents lounge and a business center.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the full listing here.)

5925 Almeda Rd., #2421 (Macgregor)




Next, check out this 761-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 5925 Almeda Rd. It's listed for $1,579 / month. The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center and a movie room.

In the apartment, look for hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and a balcony. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2701 Westheimer Rd. (Greenway / Upper Kirby Area)



Listed at $1,550 / month, this 1,188-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 2701 Westheimer Rd. In the condo, you can anticipate a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, air conditioning, hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry; Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

2801 Waterwall Driver, #75A (Greater Uptown)




Here's a 716-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2801 Waterwall Driver, which is going for $1,545 / month. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator and a business center.

In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a balcony, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineHouston
REAL ESTATE
Beyoncé's childhood home up for sale in southeast Houston
Famed backyard waterpark in Conroe hits market for $2.8M
VIRAL LISTING: Dinosaur helps realtor sell home
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
New tiny house village set up for homeless women
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Show More
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
More News