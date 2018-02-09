What Will $1,300 Rent You In Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area, Right Now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in this Houston neighborhood if you've got $1,300 / month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings.
4723 W Alabama St., #2311
Listed at $1,295 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 4723 W Alabama St. In the unit, you can expect to see a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, assigned parking and outdoor space. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
2031 Westcreek Ln., #7871
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 2031 Westcreek Ln. It's listed for $1,250 / month. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and plenty of closet space.
Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, a residents lounge and outdoor space. Sadly, pets aren't permitted. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
4569 River Oaks Blvd.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4569 River Oaks Blvd., which is going for $1,200 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, air conditioning, in-unit laundry, granite countertops and a balcony.
The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, an elevator and a fitness center. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---
