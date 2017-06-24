COOL SPACES

From the outside, you know right off the bat, this home has something awesome hiding behind those doors. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath European style home offers a grand living area right off the entry with a soaring 22-foot vaulted ceiling, built-in display shelf, wood floors and a gas fireplace with mantel.

The open chef's kitchen is like something out of a futuristic magazine, featuring Eggersman cabinetry, Miele oven and induction cooktop. And it's all lit up with under cabinet lighting.

While cooking, you will enjoy the view through the accordion style patio doors leading to the backyard oasis. The backyard offers up a custom pool with four recessed fountains and is surrounded by privacy hedges to make the area feel secluded. For those hot days you can seek shade in the convertible two car garage/cabana that has its own sitting and dining area, its own sink and prepping area. It truly is the perfect space for entertaining.

Back inside, you will be able to enjoy the master suite with open views to the back yard. The master bathroom features a soaking tub, a seamless glass shower with rain shower head. Dual sinks with leatherized antique brown marble counters with Hans Grohe fixtures and plentiful cabinet space.

Add in the massive walk-in closet and all the technology throughout this incredible home and it is move-in ready.

The current list prices is $1,595,000.
Related Topics:
real estate cool spaces home Houston
