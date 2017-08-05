COOL SPACES

Ultra-Modern home that lights up the sky hits market in Museum District

Ultra-modern home that lights up the sky hits market in Museum District

If you are into ultra-modern design and art, the home at 1805 Prospect in the Museum district is the home for you. This home features a lighted art installation that is over 3,000 square foot.



In addition, this home has modern minimal finishes, Miele appliances, an expansive roof deck with a view of downtown Houston, an innovative master bath with outdoor Japanese soaking tub and an wide open floor plan perfect for entertaining.

The home features three bedrooms -- one on the first floor the rest on the third floor. It has three full baths and one half bath. This home has been acknowledged for its innovation in design both nationally and locally.

All this modern luxury is going to cost you. The current listing price is $875,000.
