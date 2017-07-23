Ultimate party pad: River Oaks mansion with 3 pools for sale

Drive through River Oaks and each home has its own calling card, but only one has been called the "Residential Country Club." This home has it all, everything from pools to tennis courts, it even has its own entertainment venue perfect for entertaining large parties.The 11,737 square foot, 3 bedroom, 7 full and 4 half bath home has plenty of open space for entertaining friends and family or large scale parties. The formal living room features floor to ceiling windows that overlook the multi-tiered terraces and pools below. The kitchen features cherrywood-stained cabinetry with many custom features, including 2 Asko dishwashers, a sub zero fridge and freezer and a gas cooktop.The master suite is truly a getaway from the world. It features a large bedroom with seamless glass windows overlooking the backyard, a sitting room with a built-in entertainment center, two master baths, and two enormous walk-in closets.The best part of this home is the backyard, which features a multi-tiered garden, 3 pools and a lagoon pool big enough to put a boat in. A summer kitchen overlooks the pools, a tennis court with bleacher seating and an entertainment pavilion which can host hundreds of people for a party you won't forget anytime soon.But if you want all of this luxury, it's going to cost you $8,750,000 dollars.