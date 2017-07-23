REAL ESTATE

Ultimate party pad: River Oaks mansion with 3 pools for sale

EMBED </>More Videos

Check out this amazing country club style home (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Drive through River Oaks and each home has its own calling card, but only one has been called the "Residential Country Club." This home has it all, everything from pools to tennis courts, it even has its own entertainment venue perfect for entertaining large parties.

The 11,737 square foot, 3 bedroom, 7 full and 4 half bath home has plenty of open space for entertaining friends and family or large scale parties. The formal living room features floor to ceiling windows that overlook the multi-tiered terraces and pools below. The kitchen features cherrywood-stained cabinetry with many custom features, including 2 Asko dishwashers, a sub zero fridge and freezer and a gas cooktop.

The master suite is truly a getaway from the world. It features a large bedroom with seamless glass windows overlooking the backyard, a sitting room with a built-in entertainment center, two master baths, and two enormous walk-in closets.

The best part of this home is the backyard, which features a multi-tiered garden, 3 pools and a lagoon pool big enough to put a boat in. A summer kitchen overlooks the pools, a tennis court with bleacher seating and an entertainment pavilion which can host hundreds of people for a party you won't forget anytime soon.

But if you want all of this luxury, it's going to cost you $8,750,000 dollars.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestatereal estatehomecool spacesHoustonRiver OaksMemorial Park
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
REAL ESTATE
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
Late Tootsies founder's Broadacres home for sale
Alleged DWI driver crashes into 'Fixer Upper' house
Beautiful mansion in Shadyside hits the market
More real estate
REAL ESTATE
SkyDrone13 flies over Mecom mansion demolition
Iconic Mecom mansion in River Oaks demolished
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
Late Tootsies founder's Broadacres home for sale
More Real Estate
Top Stories
8 dead, 30 found injured inside semi-trailer at Walmart
Another round of heavy downpours Sunday afternoon
8 doggone crazy events happening in Houston today
Dogs invade NRG at the World Series of Dog Shows
Police: Store clerk shot after giving cash to robber
Houston festival to celebrate all-things fried chicken
Court: Man who isn't father of child still owes payments
Here are 8 more popular Houston dogs on Instagram
Show More
Victim drives to hospital after possible road rage shooting
Lightning may have caused house fire in NW Harris Co.
Father, 2 kids killed in crash in NE Houston
Do you recognize these fugitives running from justice?
Earth in for close call with football field-sized asteroid
More News
Top Video
Police: Store clerk shot after giving cash to robber
Man wins $8.1 million in World Series of Poker
NWS shows off Doppler on Wheels in Galveston
Tanker crew rescues boaters from capsized vessel in Gulf
More Video