REAL ESTATE

Ultimate Disney lover's dream home hits the market

EMBED </>More Videos

DREAMS COME TRUE: If you love Disney, this home overflowing with magic in Orlando could be yours! (KTRK)

By
ORLANDO, Florida (KTRK) --
If you are looking for a magical place to live, you might want to check out this Disney fan's dream home in Orlando.

The public listing on Zillow shows every corner of this home is decked out in all things Disney.

From the front door to all seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, you'll find Mickey Mouse and his pals in every detail. To make things even more magical, there's a view of the fireworks at the Magic Kingdom theme park over the lake every night.

The home is listed for $888,000.

Neighbors say they're sorry to see the owners leave, as they've become favorites in the community.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateu.s. & worldhomedisneyreal estate featureFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
Houston home in TLC's 'Little Couple' up for sale
Houston's most expensive real estate listing ever
2 Houston communities rank among 100 richest in the country
Here's the salary needed to afford a home in Houston
More Real Estate
Top Stories
'Doorbell bandit' wanted in several west Houston break-ins
24 families lose homes in swift apartment fire in SW Houston
Rockets draw T-Wolves in 1st round of NBA Playoffs
Families fed up over trash illegally dumped on their street
Burglars in Adidas flip flops break into cars in Cypress
Warning after a load of laundry leads to house fire
Woman tried crossing border after alleged Houston diamond heist
HPD chief urges LGBT crime victims to step forward
Show More
Passion on display at final Fort Bend ISD zoning meeting
Aunt shocked to learn adopted kids killed in California crash
Construction worker murdered during robbery attempt
WATCH: Cruise ship crashes into dock at Honduran port
No felony charge for man found with AR-15 and bullets at hotel
More News