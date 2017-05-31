HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you believe the Harris County Appraisal District incorrectly assessed the market value of your property, May 31 is the last day to file a protest.
In April, each property owner should have received a protest form printed on green paper with their property value notice mailer. Replacement forms are available from HCAD.org
Protests may be filed online, delivered to HCAD in person at their office at 13013 Northwest Freeway or mailed to P.O. Box 922004, Houston, TX 77292-2004 -- but they must be postmarked May 31 in order to be processed.
If you have misplaced your value notice, you can download the HCAD iPhone app. With a scan of your Texas driver's license, the app will retrieve your property's appraisal.
Should HCAD find itself unable to settle a dispute through its online iSettle system, the agency will schedule an in-person hearing with its Appraisal Review Board.
Property owners with questions about the protest process should call the agency's information hotline at 713-957-7800.
