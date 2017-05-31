PROPERTY TAXES

Today's the last day to protest property tax appraisal in Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

The final day to protest your HCAD appraisal is Wednesday, May 31. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you believe the Harris County Appraisal District incorrectly assessed the market value of your property, May 31 is the last day to file a protest.

In April, each property owner should have received a protest form printed on green paper with their property value notice mailer. Replacement forms are available from HCAD.org

Protests may be filed online, delivered to HCAD in person at their office at 13013 Northwest Freeway or mailed to P.O. Box 922004, Houston, TX 77292-2004 -- but they must be postmarked May 31 in order to be processed.

If you have misplaced your value notice, you can download the HCAD iPhone app. With a scan of your Texas driver's license, the app will retrieve your property's appraisal.

Should HCAD find itself unable to settle a dispute through its online iSettle system, the agency will schedule an in-person hearing with its Appraisal Review Board.

Property owners with questions about the protest process should call the agency's information hotline at 713-957-7800.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
realestatetaxesproperty taxesbusinessHarris County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PROPERTY TAXES
Voters approve HISD Proposition 1
California murder suspect posts 8th highest bail in U.S.
Man claims neighbor stole his land
How will HISD Prop 1 impact students and schools?
More property taxes
REAL ESTATE
SPONSORED: 7 things home buyers should look for at an open house
Amazing home hits market in Memorial Park area
Houston named top U-Haul destination
SPONSORED: Looking for a house? You could win $1,000
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Today marks four years since HFD's deadliest day in history
Kathy Griffin out at CNN over decapitated Trump stunt
Burglary suspect crashes into building after chase
Rodeo tickets for Garth Brooks go on sale SOON!
Study: Stroke patients may develop taste for alcohol
Do you recognize this bearded dragon?
PHOTOS: Celebrities who have been arrested
Show More
Emotional plea to driver who killed man in hit and run
Teen suspect recounts night of deadly movie theater shooting
Mary Kay Letourneau's husband files for separation
Donald Trump breaks the internet with 'covfefe' tweet
All clear given after reported bomb threat in Woodlands
More News
Top Video
Kathy Griffin out at CNN over decapitated Trump stunt
Burglary suspect crashes into building after chase
Houston's water parks: What you need to know
Emotional plea to driver who killed man in hit and run
More Video