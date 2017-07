One of Houston's newest real estate listings will take you right back into the 1950s. The Glenbrook Valley home has the feel of a time capsule since little has changed since it was built in 1955.The home's most notable feature is the so-called Kit Kat Lounge, a party room furnished in 1960 by Finger Furniture. The lounge comes complete with a martini bar and built-in movie screen.The 3,400-square-foot home can be yours for just $425,000