REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Sharpstown, Right Now

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Sharpstown look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Sharpstown via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

7814 High Star Dr.




Listed at $700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom single-family home, located at 7814 High Star Dr., is 30.5 percent less than the $1,007 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Sharpstown.

In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, carpeted floors, garage parking and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

6701 Sands Point Dr., #125




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated at 6701 Sands Point Dr., is listed for $995 / month for its 835-square-feet of space. In the unit, look for air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a fireplace and granite countertops.

The building offers garage parking, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

7138 Sharpcrest St.




Here's a studio single-family home at 7138 Sharpcrest St., which is going for $1,400 / month. The home features in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, garage parking, high ceilings, ample natural light and a backyard. Cats and dogs are not permitted. (See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineHouston
REAL ESTATE
Beyoncé's childhood home up for sale in southeast Houston
Famed backyard waterpark in Conroe hits market for $2.8M
VIRAL LISTING: Dinosaur helps realtor sell home
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
New tiny house village set up for homeless women
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Show More
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
More News