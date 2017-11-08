  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: CMA Awards red carpet arrivals starting at 4 PM
Texans really don't want to leave the Lone Star State, this study says

Lending Tree has just proven what we already knew, no one loves their state more than Texans (KTRK)

As we all know, Texans take pride in Texas. Bumper stickers, T-shirts, and TV commercials make that abundantly clear.

So it should come as no surprise at all that Texans love, love, love to live in Texas - and most don't want to move to Oklahoma (ugh!) or any other less-worthy state.

A study by LendingTree, an online marketplace for borrowers, shows that among all 50 states, Texas had the highest percentage of residents wanting to move within the state rather than to another state.

