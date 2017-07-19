SkyDrone13 flies over Mecom mansion demolition

Today's Top Stories
SkyDrone13 flies over the demolition of an iconic River Oaks mansion. (KTRK)
KTRK
Wednesday, July 19, 2017 06:52PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
SkyDrone13 flew over
the demolition of the Mecom mansion
, an iconic piece of architecture in River Oaks.
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KTRK-TV Houston