HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Thoughtfully designed and impeccably detailed, Serenely Dwell is a modern retreat nestled in the heart of Houston.
Designed by MaRS, Mayfield and Ragni Studio, the 3,800-square-foot bachelor house sits on a corner lot in Montrose surrounded by immense live oak trees.
When designing the home, architects had the vision to blur the line between indoors and outdoors. The exterior walls of the main living space slide open with a zero-edge detail -- transitioning from the living room to the pool to the grass -- blending interior living with outdoor space.
The bedroom on the second level cantilevers over the pool creating a second outdoor living area below. The ground level windows sit low to the floor and frame the manicured landscaping, while the second-level windows hug the ceiling to capture the expansive treetops. All views from the cool space have a focal point either to the landscape, water or art.
The homeowner is an avid collector and the house also acts as a gallery showcasing his extensive and varied collection of art.
