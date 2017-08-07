U.S. & WORLD

Residents outraged as public San Francisco street auctioned off to private investor after tax confusion

EMBED </>More Videos

Presidio Terrace is one of those rare private drives in San Francisco. Residents owed the city a whopping $14 a year in property taxes. Just one problem. Those payments never arrived in the city treasury. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO, California --
In real estate, they like to say, "Location, location, location."

So, let's consider the posh Presidio Terrace neighborhood in San Francisco. It's an enclave of the rich, the famous, and after today, the furious.

"I was always under the impression that it was our street," said homeowner Sam Ching.

Presidio Terrace is one of those rare private drives in San Francisco. Residents owed the city a whopping $14 a year in property taxes. Just one problem. Those payments never arrived in the city treasury.

"State law is very strict," explained Annabel Fried of the tax collection office. "If people do not pay property taxes for five years we must offer the property up for auction."



They did. In 2015, real estate investor Michael Cheng won with a bid just north of $90,000. "I like to say that there is a price for everything but obviously we are looking to hold onto this."

However, it will not be so simple. The Presidio Homeowners Association says they never received a bill from the city, or notice of the auction. For thirty years, they say the city has sent its tax bill to a long ago dismissed accountant.

"We mailed to the address of record," said Fried. "It is the property owners' responsibility to keep their information up to date."

Now, the Presidio Terrace Homeowners will appeal to San Francisco's Board of Supervisors. "It's a little late," said Fried.

"We got lucky. Bought the street fair and square," said Cheng, who now has every legal right to charge residents for the parking spaces in front of their homes.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
realestatebusinesshousinghousing marketauctiontaxesproperty taxestax evasionu.s. & worldbizarreCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Padma Lakshmi: Teamsters threatened me on set
Nevada clown motel, possibly haunted, up for sale
Model: I was lured to Italy, drugged and kidnapped
Man working toward Iron Man goal decades after paralysis
More u.s. & world
REAL ESTATE
Nevada clown motel, possibly haunted, up for sale
Ultra-Modern home shines light on Museum District
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
Proposed development brings 1,000 homes to Pearland
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Family remembers father who gave his life for daughter
Football star, 2 others charged in double murder
Body found in search for missing teen on Brazos River
Fight isn't over in child support case for kid that isn't his
Deputies: Victims lured via 'hookup sites'
Houston family claims dog died while on United flight
Driving on wet roads again Tuesday
Nevada clown motel, possibly haunted, up for sale
Show More
Dramatic rescues after fast-moving San Antonio floods
Mariah Carey spotted dining in downtown Houston
Police: Driver drunk in accident that killed wife
Houston woman charged for using Taser to punish son
Tenant at odds with landlord after rats infest home
More News
Top Video
Fight isn't over in child support case for kid that isn't his
Family remembers father who gave his life for daughter
Deputies: Victims lured via 'hookup sites'
Body found in search for missing teen on Brazos River
More Video