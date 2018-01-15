REAL ESTATE

Renting In Mid West: What Will $1,200 Get You?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Mid West? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in the neighborhood with a budget of $1,200 / month.

Check out the below listings.

2426 South Voss Rd., #2208




Listed at $1,190 / month, this 720-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2426 South Voss Rd. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, garden access and a balcony. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

7900 Westheimer Rd., #255



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo situated at 7900 Westheimer Rd. It's listed for $1,150 / month for its 770 square feet of space. The building features assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and storage space. The unit has a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring, granite counter tops and good natural lighting. Sadly, pets aren't allowed.(See the complete listing here.)

2500 Old Farm Rd., #C176




Here's a 656-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2500 Old Farm Rd. (at Westheimer Road) that's going for $1,149 / month. The building has two swimming pools, an outdoor grilling area, a residents' lounge and a fitness center. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the full listing here.)
