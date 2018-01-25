REAL ESTATE

Renting In Houston: What Will $1,100 Get You?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Houston if you've got a budget of $1,100 / month.

Take a look at the listings, below.

1 Hermann Museum Circle Dr., #9031 (Museum Park)




Listed at $1,100 / month, this studio apartment is located at 1 Hermann Museum Circle Dr. Building amenities include a swimming pool, secured entry, a fitness center, a business center and outdoor space.

In the unit, look for carpeting, granite countertops, a dishwasher and a balcony. Sadly, pets aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

701 Richmond Ave. (Neartown - Montrose)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 701 Richmond Ave. It's also listed for $1,100 / month.

Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, a business center, an elevator and a fitness center. In the apartment, there are a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

6655 W Sam Houston Pkwy. S, #1b (Sharpstown)



Here's a 749-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 6655 W Sam Houston Pkwy. S, which is going for $1,100 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, ample natural light and a walk-in closet. Unfortunately, pets aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

5333 Richmond Ave., #29 (Greater Uptown)




Next, check out this 693-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that's located at 5333 Richmond Ave. It's listed for $1,100 / month.

In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, air conditioning, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include, assigned parking, on-site laundry, secured entry and a swimming pool.

Pets aren't permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

13710 Park Row Dr., #C324 (Addicks Park Ten)




Located at 13710 Park Row Dr., here's a 737-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,099/ month.

In the unit, you can anticipate high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, garden access and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, on-site management and a business center.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

5330 Beverly Hill (Greater Uptown)




Next, check out this 770-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 5330 Beverly Hill (at 5204 Richmond Ave.). It's listed for $1,070 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, garden access, a balcony and stainless steel appliances. The building offers on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, secured entry, on-site management and a business center.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)
