REAL ESTATE

Renting In Greater Uptown: What Will $1,100 Get You?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Greater Uptown? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in the neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $1,100 / month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer.

3300 Sage Rd., #C241




Listed at $1,070 / month, this 663-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 3300 Sage Rd. (at W Alabama Street). In the furnished unit, you can anticipate high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, garden access and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, a private jogging trail, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

2400 Fountain View Dr., #2139




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 2400 Fountain View Dr. It's listed for $1,030 / month. The building has plenty of greenery and a swimming pool. In the unit, expect a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and good closet space. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

3363 McCue Rd., #C218




Here's a 659-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3363 McCue Rd. (at Richmond Avenue), which is going for $1,029 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

5333 Richmond Ave., #13




Located at 5333 Richmond Ave., here's a 686-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,000/ month. In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood floors. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking and a swimming pool. Unfortunately, pets aren't welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineHouston
REAL ESTATE
Beyoncé's childhood home up for sale in southeast Houston
Famed backyard waterpark in Conroe hits market for $2.8M
VIRAL LISTING: Dinosaur helps realtor sell home
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
New tiny house village set up for homeless women
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Show More
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
More News