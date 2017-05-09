REAL ESTATE

Nolan Ryan's childhood home for sale

Childhood home of baseball legend Nolan Ryan, is for sale in Alvin

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Want to live like a baseball legend, before he was worth millions? You can now own Nolan Ryan's childhood home!

This single family home in Alvin saw the most famous Astro grow up within its walls. Don't worry, it's been remodeled since then with all new electrical, plumbing, and air conditioning.



The home includes four bedrooms, one full bath and one half-bath. You can check it out here.

