Visit an open house and you could win $1,000

Whether you're a first-time homebuyer or someone interested in moving to a new neighborhood, Better Home and Garden Real Estate Gary Greene's Open House Sweepstakes Weekend offers you the perfect opportunity to go house hunting, May 6-7th. And you could enter to win $1,000 cash at the same time.

The Open House Sweepstakes Weekend is a fun, time-saving opportunity to pick your favorite neighborhoods and experience several homes in one day. It is a no-pressure way to see what is out there and consider what you like. There will be hundreds of open houses for you to attend throughout greater Houston metropolitan area. The public is encouraged to check www.garygreene.com for times and locations.

Better Homes and Garden Real Estate Gary Greene's Open Houston Sweepstakes Weekend offers home buyers the chance to win a $1,000 monthly cash prize, May through August, just for visiting a Gary Greene-hosted open house during its Open House Sweepstakes Weekend.

To enter, home buyers can visit any Gary Greene open house throughout the Houston area the weekends of May 6-7, June 3-4, July 8-9 and August 5-6.

One lucky entrant will be drawn each month for the $1,000 cash prize.

Learn more about the homes enrolled for Open House Sweepstakes Weekend.

Click here for official sweepstakes rules.
