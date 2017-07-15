  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
COOL SPACES

Home of late Tootsies founder hits the market in exclusive Houston neighborhood

Take a tour of this charming 1920's iconic home, designed by the man who built Rice University (Courtesy TK Images)

Nestled among the oaks near the museum district sits this beautiful mansion built in 1923 by famed architect William Ward Watkins. It was the only home that Watkins built in Broadacres. The home is known as the Gilmer house for its first owners. Since then the home has had several owners including Tootsie's founder Mickey Rosmarin who passed away recently.

As you enter this magnificent home the first thing you notice is the beautiful coffered door. Once inside you will notice the herringbone-patterned brick floor, the awesome interior canopy, and wood and iron door to the coat closet.

To the right is an incredible living room with arch-topped French doors that all open up to bring the outdoors in. The fireplace has a carved wood mantel and matching doorways on each side. One heading to the safari room, the other to the dining room and the back of the house.

The kitchen features stainless steel counter tops, a Viking professional grade range and honed travertine floor. Off to the left is the butler's pantry which offers storage, a second dishwasher, sink, stainless steel SubZero refrigerator and marble counter tops.

Just upstairs is a beautiful landing that takes you to the bedrooms which feature beautiful hardwood floors and priceless views to the outdoors.

The home is listed at just over 8,500 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 4 full and 1 half bath. This home is perfect for a buyer that is looking to maintain the homes rich history while wowing guests with is beauty.

They home is currently on the market for $4,750,000.

Photos provided by TK Photography

