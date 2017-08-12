The mixture of European flair with incredible architecture makes this memorial area mansion really standout.425 Hedwig is 6,585 square foot, 5 bedroom, 4 full bath 2 half bath home sits on a 22,651 square foot lot in one of the most sought after areas in town.When you pull in the first thing you will notice is the custom European style iron entry gates, period lanterns and custom double entry doors.Once inside you are welcomed by tall ceilings that guide you down the wide open corridor with a beautiful dining room to the right and massive living space to the left.Just past the dining area is a beautiful stair case with custom tile and ironwork that guide you to the second floor.The kitchen opens up to the living room only separated by a large concrete island counter top, and beautiful farm style sink. Overhead is a beautiful brick ceiling with custom wood beams that accent the room perfectly. Add in that all the doors open up to the beautiful back yard and this home is perfect for entertaining.That outdoor space features an amazing pool surrounded by plenty of space for the kids to play or a patio perfect for entertaining.But if are truly looking to get away from it all the master suite is where you will want to spend a lot of your time. The Beautiful Brazilian walnut floors guide you into the massive master suite which features a beautiful limestone cast fireplace and deep tray ceiling.The master bath welcomes you with custom tile work, dual demi-lune custom vanities, and the ceiling with windows allows light to flow through the entire room. But it's the stain-glass windows that provide privacy in this beautiful wet area enhanced by tumbled travertine tiles, and a decorative mosaic piece over the tub.All of this luxury comes at a price. The current listing price on this home is $3,399,000.