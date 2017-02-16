MINNEAPOLIS (KTRK) --If your dream was to live like Mary, Rhoda and Phyllis, you might just make it after all.
The cozy suburban Minneapolis home used to film exteriors of 119 North Weatherly -- the iconic girl squad's fictitious abode during the first several seasons of 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' -- is now on the market.
While no interior shots were ever filmed on the property, which actually sits at 2104 Kenwood Parkway, Mary Tyler Moore herself did visit the home in 1996, more than 25 years after the series premiere.
If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.
At the height of the show's popularity, the home's owners reportedly became so frustrated with the constant stream of sightseers that they hung inflammatory political signs in the window to deter visitors, a move that may have prompted Mary's move into a high-rise apartment building the next season.
Since its time as one of the most recognized homes on television, the property has undergone extensive renovations. With 9,500 square feet of livable space, the beautiful Victorian home features seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.
Realtors describe the home as "a juxtoposition of vintage craftsmanship with a contemporary use of space."
The main level offers an open family area with a gourmet kitchen complex with stainless steal appliances, and the second area houses bedrooms adorned with ornate millwork, leaded glass transom accents and bayed rooms.
Guests can also gather in an additional family area and office on the third floor. Prior to the renovation, the third-level family room served as the inspiration for Mary Richards' apartment.
When it's time to relax, head to the lower level, which offers exercise and weight rooms, a sauna, a computer room and a television viewing area.
During chilly Minneapolis winters, residents can keep warm near one of the property's five gas fireplaces.
Outside of the gorgeous home, guests will find a screened porch, tree-canopied lawn and garden barbecue terrace.
The home is currently listed for nearly $1.7 million by agents Barry Berg & Chad Larsen with Berg Larsen Group of Coldwell Banker Burnet.
SEE ALSO: 5 times 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' blazed a trail