  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: Senator Ted Cruz kicks off 2018 campaign
REAL ESTATE

Inside Houston's most expensive real estate listing ever

EMBED </>More Videos

Check out the most expensive home in Houston history (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The $30 million price tag makes it the most expensive residential real estate listing in Houston history, and in the case of Chateau Carnarvon, its totally worth it.

The 27,000-plus square-foot Carnarvon estate is secluded on 2.5 wooded acres, and is surrounded by private, park-like grounds. Formal gardens, imported olive trees, citrus groves, rose gardens, fountains and lavish pool flanked by large magnolia trees offering privacy and seclusion.

The eight-bedrooms, eight full/four partial bathroom home also features a four-car air conditioned garage with walkiin refrigerator accommodating catering and floral needs.

One bedroom is currently configured to serve as a professionally-equipped hair salon.

Amenities include white marble tile and inlaid, hand scraped hardwood floors; antique boiserie, chandeliers, and marble fireplaces.

Imagine the games of hide-and-seek you could have in Chateau Carnarvon.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateluxury homesmansionHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
2 Houston communities rank among 100 richest in the country
Here's the salary needed to afford a home in Houston
Former Texans coach selling four-bedroom home in Bellaire
Iconic Flintstones house in N. California gets facelift
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
WATCH LIVE: Ted Cruz kicks off senate re-election campaign
'I DID DUMB THINGS,' Katy ISD superintendent says
Fans rush for Astros merchandise ahead of home opener
Get fired up for first Astros game of 2018 at Minute Maid Park
Traffic and parking tips for Astros home opener
RIDING IN STYLE: Man creates Astros-themed chair
Everything you need to know about Astros' home opener
Show More
3 GameStop robbery suspects arrested after high-speed chase
Nearly 50 dogs rescued from hoarder need homes
Homeowner shoots at burglary suspect peeking through window
Well-dressed women accused of stealing from Stafford businesses
Immigration advocates say Trump doesn't understand DACA
More News
Top Video
Fans rush for Astros merchandise ahead of home opener
Immigration advocates say Trump doesn't understand DACA
3 GameStop robbery suspects arrested after high-speed chase
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
More Video