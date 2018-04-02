HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The $30 million price tag makes it the most expensive residential real estate listing in Houston history, and in the case of Chateau Carnarvon, its totally worth it.
The 27,000-plus square-foot Carnarvon estate is secluded on 2.5 wooded acres, and is surrounded by private, park-like grounds. Formal gardens, imported olive trees, citrus groves, rose gardens, fountains and lavish pool flanked by large magnolia trees offering privacy and seclusion.
The eight-bedrooms, eight full/four partial bathroom home also features a four-car air conditioned garage with walkiin refrigerator accommodating catering and floral needs.
One bedroom is currently configured to serve as a professionally-equipped hair salon.
Amenities include white marble tile and inlaid, hand scraped hardwood floors; antique boiserie, chandeliers, and marble fireplaces.
Imagine the games of hide-and-seek you could have in Chateau Carnarvon.