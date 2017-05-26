Houston named top U-Haul destination

Houston, Texas

Chicago, Illinois

San Antonio, Texas

Orlando, Florida

Austin, Texas

Las Vegas, Nevada

Brooklyn, New York

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Kansas City, Missouri

Charlotte, North Carolina

We don't have to tell you its getting crowded in the Bayou City, but now we know more people are packing up the U-Haul and heading here more than anywhere else.Houston remains the number one "U-Haul U.S. Destination City" for the eighth year in a row.While Houston witnessed a 3.4 percent decline in 2016 arrivals compared to 2015, it continued to be the busiest domestic market for incoming U-Haul trucks.Following Houston in the destination rankings are Chicago, San Antonio, Orlando and Austin. The top 50 includes more Texas cities. Dallas comes in at number 17, Forth Worth follows at 24 and Plano is the last Texas city listed at 34.U-Haul Destination Cities are ranked according to the total number of arriving one-way U-Haul truck rentals to a city in the past calendar year. Destination Cities do not account for departing traffic, and thus do not necessarily reflect growth like U-Haul Growth Cities. Destination Cities reflect the volume and regularity of do-it-yourself movers coming into a community."Houston is growing by leaps and bounds," said Jerry Lunn, U-Haul Company of Gulf Coast Texas president. "In the last year, I've seen countless skyscrapers and condos being built. U-Haul is continuously expanding its locations and buying space for new facilities to accommodate the do-it-yourself movers and self-storage customers coming to the area."Job opportunities and a diverse selection of industries also play a major role in Houston maintaining the top destination spot."Houston is the country's number one job creator," said Gabriel Mendieta, U-Haul Company of East Houston president. "This city is home to 24 Fortune 500 companies. The cost of living is low, and with low taxes, your paycheck goes further."U-Haul is the authority on migration trends thanks to its expansive network that blankets all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The geographical coverage from more than 21,000 U-Haul locations provides a comprehensive overview of where people are moving. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 1.7 million one-way U-Haul truck rental transactions that occur annually.