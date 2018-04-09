REAL ESTATE

Houston home featured in TLC's 'Little Couple' up for sale

EMBED </>More Videos

"Little Couple" put Houston home up for sale (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You can now live like a celebrity right here in Houston.

TLC's "The Little Couple" are selling their home in Braeswood and it could be yours.

While Hurricane Harvey flooded much of the Braeswood area, the 3,756 square foot house was untouched by the high water. The home, which previously had customized cabinets and fixtures for the couple, has been remodeled for prospective new owners.

The exterior is just as beautiful as the interior. Relax on one of the multiple balconies and porches, or in the resort style pool/spa area. Enjoy several amenties like an elevator, three-car garage and sprinkler system.

The home seen by millions on television can be yours at just under $1 million.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateTLCcelebrity homesreality televisionluxury homesHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
Houston's most expensive real estate listing ever
2 Houston communities rank among 100 richest in the country
Here's the salary needed to afford a home in Houston
Former Texans coach selling four-bedroom home in Bellaire
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Houston animal shelter facing distemper outbreak
Patron killed in alleged fight at crawfish restaurant
Bartender faces judge in deadly drunk driving crash case
Police trying to ID suspect firing weapon posted to Snapchat
Alleged threat prompts more patrols at Meyerland middle school
Attorney: Federal agents seize documents from Trump lawyer
Backpage.com founders charged in alleged prostitution scheme
Partying at the Astrodome today? What you need to know
Show More
Man who announced killings on Facebook found dead
Chef Bruce Molzan appears in court on child indecency charges
Queen Mary is renting out this 'haunted' room
Woman blames windy day for the cocaine in her purse
Topless protester charges at Bill Cosby
More News