HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --You can now live like a celebrity right here in Houston.
TLC's "The Little Couple" are selling their home in Braeswood and it could be yours.
While Hurricane Harvey flooded much of the Braeswood area, the 3,756 square foot house was untouched by the high water. The home, which previously had customized cabinets and fixtures for the couple, has been remodeled for prospective new owners.
The exterior is just as beautiful as the interior. Relax on one of the multiple balconies and porches, or in the resort style pool/spa area. Enjoy several amenties like an elevator, three-car garage and sprinkler system.
The home seen by millions on television can be yours at just under $1 million.