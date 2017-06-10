EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2076984" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Take a tour of the beautiful home of chef Michael Cordua

An amazing home in one of Houston's most desirable neighborhoods hits the market... and if you are an inspiring chef, the kitchen at 3 Saddlewood Estates Drive is built to handle any menu. That's because the home is currently owned by celebrity chef, Michael Cordua. He is the owner of 6 different restaurants here in Houston. You may know some of them: Americas, Artista, Churrascos, and Amazon Grill.Now his 4 bedroom, 4 bath, 7,174 square foot home can be yours. This amazing space in the Memorial area features a recently renovated kitchen complete with all new designer tile floor, white marble counters, new cabinets, lighting fixtures and all new hardware. This unique space also has sliding glass doors with access to the indoor/outdoor air-conditioned atrium. It truly is a one of a kind space in the Houston area.The indoor/outdoor atrium has its own retractable glass roof, perfect for a beautiful spring here in Houston. Or you can close the roof and enjoy the comforts of the indoors while feeling like you're outside.The home also features a spacious master bedroom with its own spa-like master bath. For you closet lovers, check out the master closet, with floor to ceiling built-ins. With all this storage, you'll never run out of space.You can also enjoy the outdoors from the upstairs terrace or in the backyard with a pool and summer kitchen and mosquito system.All this can be yours for a price. The house is currently listed at $2,890,000.