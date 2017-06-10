COOL SPACES

Celebrity Chef, Michael Cordua's home hits the market here in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

On the market! Home of Houston celebrity chef, Michael Cordua (KTRK)

An amazing home in one of Houston's most desirable neighborhoods hits the market... and if you are an inspiring chef, the kitchen at 3 Saddlewood Estates Drive is built to handle any menu. That's because the home is currently owned by celebrity chef, Michael Cordua. He is the owner of 6 different restaurants here in Houston. You may know some of them: Americas, Artista, Churrascos, and Amazon Grill.

Now his 4 bedroom, 4 bath, 7,174 square foot home can be yours. This amazing space in the Memorial area features a recently renovated kitchen complete with all new designer tile floor, white marble counters, new cabinets, lighting fixtures and all new hardware. This unique space also has sliding glass doors with access to the indoor/outdoor air-conditioned atrium. It truly is a one of a kind space in the Houston area.

EMBED More News Videos

Take a tour of the beautiful home of chef Michael Cordua


The indoor/outdoor atrium has its own retractable glass roof, perfect for a beautiful spring here in Houston. Or you can close the roof and enjoy the comforts of the indoors while feeling like you're outside.

The home also features a spacious master bedroom with its own spa-like master bath. For you closet lovers, check out the master closet, with floor to ceiling built-ins. With all this storage, you'll never run out of space.

You can also enjoy the outdoors from the upstairs terrace or in the backyard with a pool and summer kitchen and mosquito system.

All this can be yours for a price. The house is currently listed at $2,890,000.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatecool spaceshomeHoustonMemorialHedwig VillageBunker Hill VillagePiney Point Village
Load Comments
COOL SPACES
Take a trip back in time at Buster's Old Time Photos
Historic Texas dance hall up for auction on eBay
Piney Point mansion is turning heads after hitting the market
Third Coast restaurant serving up refined dining
More cool spaces
REAL ESTATE
Historic Texas dance hall up for auction on eBay
How to list your home as a hotel
How to list your place on Airbnb
Pink bedrooms lower Houston homes' value
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Texas toddlers die after being left in car 15 hours
Get out and explore Houston at one of these fun events
Denny's fight suspect's ex: 'He had a temper'
Heat and humidity return to Houston this weekend
Denny's fight victim's wife says she was treated like a criminal
Study: Mosquito spray could delay motor skills
'Smart Straw' detects drink tampering
Show More
Tyson recalls chicken due to undeclared allergens
Fort Worth shooting kills 2, injures 7
Woman loses house in fire after daughter's murder
Congressman to plead guilty to assault charge
Alleged Target peeping Tom suspect arrested
More News
Top Video
3rd generation barber serves Houston's hottest athletes
Alleged Target peeping Tom suspect arrested
Astrodome project moves forward with 2020 target
Social media photo convinces flashing suspect to surrender
More Video