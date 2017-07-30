REAL ESTATE

Houston apartment rates rising faster than almost anywhere else, report says

Houston had the third highest average monthly increase in rent in the nation over the first half of 2017. (KTRK)

By Sam Radbil for Houston CultureMap
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Recently, Abodo released its midyear rent report, detailing rental price trends throughout the country during the first six months of 2017.

Nationally, rents remained fairly steady from January to July - despite falling through March, the nation's average one-bedroom rent eventually returned to $1,016, exactly where it was in January. As usual, cities like San Francisco and New York topped the list for highest median rent, with one-bedrooms going for $3,240 and $2,919, respectively.

But what about Texas?

At $871, the Lone Star State's average one-bedroom rent for the first half of 2017 was significantly lower than the national average. It changed an average of 1.12 percent over the year's first six months, decreasing from $848 in January to a low of $829 in February, before steadily climbing to a high of $905 in July.

But how much were rents in Houston? Read more at Houston CultureMap.

