Houston apartment finder celebrates 98th birthday

Gertrude Dacres started her career in the apartment locating business in 1969 -- and five decades later, she's still in the business.She celebrated her 98th birthday Tuesday at Apartment Living Locators surrounded by colleagues."I was 50 when I got my license in 1969," said Dacres. "I'm getting old now. I guess I've done it so long I don't know how to do anything else."Dacres still reports for work three days a week.Office manager Paul Murany said Dacres is full of Houston history. She's even seen apartment complexes come and go."You'll ask her about an apartment. She'll tell you how the floor plan is laid out and how the property is laid out," said Murany. "Her memory for all that stuff is still incredibly sharp."Dacres said she'll keep coming into work for as long as they'll have her.Murany told Eyewitness News Dacres will have a desk inside their office for as long as she wants.