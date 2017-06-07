Historic Texas dance hall up for auction on eBay

SCHULENBURG, Texas (KTRK) --Looking to own a piece of Texas music history? Grab your credit card -- the Swiss Alp Dance Hall is up for auction on eBay.
The 117-year-old dance hall along US Highway 77 has hosted the likes of Bob Wills, Johnny Winter, B.J. Thomas, Roy Head and the Traits, Roger Creager, Stoney LaRue and The Original Triumphs.
In the auction listing, the hall is described as a 7,000-square-foot rectangular wood-framed hall with a barn-like gabled roof and awning-style wooden flap windows to help occupants take advantage of the south Texas breeze.
And for those wondering about the hall's condition, the auctioneers concede that "Swiss Alp Dance Hall is over 100 years old, expect some wear and tear."
In addition to the dance hall, the two-acre property features a fully furnished cafe and and stunning views of the rolling hillscape of Swiss Alps, Texas.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the bids have soared above $80,000, but the auctioneers have set a minimum reserve that has not yet been met.
